Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's conscious decision to stop at two children has earned them a "Special Award" from the U.K.-based charity Population Matters.

The charity, which addresses the effects of population size on environmental sustainability, has acknowledged the couple as good models for other families to follow. A spokesperson said that "in choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families."

"Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children, and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet," the representative said in a statement published by The Sun, adding that Population Matters "commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family."

The couple is among nine other recipients of the award from the charity and each will receive a £500 donation for a charity of their choice.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proud parents to three-year-old son Archie and their baby girl Lilibet Diana, born on June 4. In their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the couple confirmed that they only want to have two children. The Duke of Sussex said he could not ask for anything more now that he has a son and a daughter, a wife, and two dogs. He shared that he already has a happy family.

The 36-year-old British royal also spoke about his decision to have only two children during a chat with primatologist and anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall in 2019. He said he wants to limit his offspring in a bid to save the planet and was firm when he told her that he wants "two, maximum."

"But I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation," he said.

On the contrary, Prince Harry's brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, has three children. He and his wife Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.