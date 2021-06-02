Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby girl in the summer and while they have yet to reveal her name, they may have already compiled a list of suggestions given by fans during their past royal engagements.

Prior to Archie's birth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed an interest in the names Mary and Lily. The former was a suggestion from a young girl whom they met when they spoke to schoolchildren in Birkenhead, England. The girl shared the duchess' monicker and also goes by "Meg" among her friends.

"I asked whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it,'" the girl told reporters at the time according to People.

At the same public engagement, Prince Harry also asked a mother how she spells her daughter Lily's name. They had a similar encounter in October 2018, when they went for a short ride to South Melbourne Beach via one of Melbourne, Australia's iconic trams. They were with a group of sustainability leaders and one young boy, named Charlie Wolf, 12, grilled them about their baby.

Meghan said at the time that they have "been given a long list of names from everyone" and that they were "going to sit down and have a look at them." Likewise in Melbourne, they met a fan whose baby is named Harriet, the female version of the duke's own name. The fan later told the press that Prince Harry thought Harriet is "a great name."

Aside from Lily, Mary, and Harriet, bets are also high that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will name their baby girl with a tribute to either Princess Diana, Prince Philip, or Queen Elizabeth II. Kate Middleton and Prince William named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Over at Ladbrokes, the name Philippa has grown in popularity and shows no sign of slowing down, according to spokesperson Jessica O'Reilly. Then again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could go down the same route with Archie, and choose a name for their baby girl that does not have any obvious connection to the royals.