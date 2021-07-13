Tarot reader Kerry King claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a colourful life with the addition of their baby daughter Lilibet Diana, because she is bound to have a lot of questions.

King said that the new royal will likely be curious and playful, given that she was born on June 4, which makes her a Gemini, the "tricksters of the Zodiac." She said people born under this sign are a "handful" as "they would be into everything, asking all sort of questions all day long, and full of nervous, sparkly, friendly energy."

Likewise, Geminis are bound to be smart. The horoscope reader said they are "naturally clever." On the downside, they have "little patience for anyone or anything which doesn't operate at their lightning-quick pace."

"They can be a little chilly at times, and prioritise being led by their brain rather than their heart. They are an Air element sign, which would make the new baby the only Air sign in this little family," King wrote in her column for The Sun's Fabulous segment, as she referred to Prince Harry and son Archie belonging to Earth signs and Meghan Markle to a Fire sign.

She said Lilibet being an Air sign "could lead to sparks" with her father and older brother, as people under this sign can have "bigger demands" than Earth signs can handle. On the contrary, Lilibet could develop a deep connection with her mum because Air and Fire signs are naturally compatible. The young royal shares the same Zodiac sign with her great-grandfather, the late Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, King said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have different ways of bringing up their children. She said the former "Suits" star will want Archie and Lilibet to be sporty, active, creative, friendly, and grow up strong and become future leaders.

Meghan Markle is said to be the fun, passionate, and spontaneous parent who will likely be involved in her children's everyday lives. Whereas, Prince Harry will be the worrier kind, so he may come off as strict to Archie and Lilibet. However, he will do whatever is needed to protect his children and help them thrive.