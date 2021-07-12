Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be weighing their options on the photo they want to share with the public of their baby girl Lilibet Diana, and whether they should have her christening in America or in the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter on June 4 and since then, royal fans have yet to see a glimpse of the baby. Their main concern over sharing a picture is privacy, as they try to live their lives away from the royal spotlight.

But the general interest might prompt them to share even a tiny glimpse. Writing for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser said they might go with a photo of Lilibet's feet for starters, just like what they did with big brother Archie after his birth.

"While they might desperately want to be able to offer their daughter a level of privacy that Harry was never allowed to enjoy growing up in the royal fishbowl, the hard truth is that they do still occupy a strange nebulous place between public figures and private citizens," she wrote.

"Which is why some sort of shot of Lili – a toe! A finger! One tiny hand holding an even tinier hand! – does not seem out of the question," she continued, adding that this could still delight their fans even without a shot of their daughter's face, thus also protecting the child's privacy.

Elser also noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face other "tough choices" with Lilibet, including her christening. She said it has the potential to "improve or further damage" the duke's relationship with the royals. If they decide to have the ceremony in California, then it "would be seen as nothing less than a clear rejection" of his family, especially since Queen Elizabeth II no longer travels internationally.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also decide to skip the baptism entirely, then it would be an insult to the queen. After all, she is the head of the Church of England.

Then there is also the matter of choosing Lilibet's godparents. Elser said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could "appoint a few carefully chosen cousins or old Eton mates" and this would "go a very long way to healing various breaches."