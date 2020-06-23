Royal biographer and British journalist Omid Scobie announced the launch of his latest book, a biography on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, last month. The much-awaited book that promises to open unknown chapters from the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has reportedly become a cause of concern for the royal family.

Written by royal editor Scobie and co-author Carolyn Durand, the book is titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family." It is slated to release worldwide online on Tuesday, August 11 and goes on sale from Thursday, August 20. Meanwhile, the book is available for pre-order.

According to The Sun, the royal aides are fearful that the Sussex's book will prove to be tarnishing for Prince Harry's elder brother and second-in-line to the throne Prince William. As per the report, the book might put the blame for the couple's exit from the royal family on the Duke of Cambridge. It is said that the royal insiders are anticipating the book will paint William "as the bad guy" in regard to the much talked about the royal rift between the brothers.

"They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light. This sort of family spat shouldn't be out there in public. This shouldn't happen to future monarchs. The book could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family since Prince Diana's interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir. The concern is it will somehow paint him as an unfeeling baddie against kind and philanthropic Harry and Meghan. The aides are ­privately worried about it," a royal insider told the outlet.

It is believed that the book will make the future king look like an "unsympathetic, unfeeling and unsupportive are the words being used but of course, no one knows exactly what's in it."

It is said that royal sources are worried that "such a portrayal" is unfair to the Cambridges. It is said that the Sussexes cooperated with the authors of the book and they had access to around 100 people in support of the Sussexes.

In his big announcement about the book's release date on his official Twitter account, Scobie promised to provide the readers with details through his book that "go beyond the headlines and discover the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

"For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond," reads the description of the book on the home website of its publisher Harper Collins.