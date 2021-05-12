The feud between the Sussexes and the British royal family doesn't seem likely to die down anytime soon, but it is being speculated that the arrival of their baby girl in a few weeks will sure help bridge the gap.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Harry and Meghan's second child will act as a mediator and help them reunite with the royal family, despite the recent escalation of their feud caused by the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Nick Bullen, the editor in chief and co-founder of True Royalty TV, told the outlet: "The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I'm sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan."

"I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild," Bullen added.

Queen Elizabeth II has already welcomed two great-grandchildren this year. Zara Tindall welcomed her third child and first son, Lucas, with husband Mike Tindall in March, while Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, son August, with husband Jack Brooksbank in February. The birth of Harry and Meghan's daughter is expected to be the first happy milestone for the British monarch since the demise of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years.

Prince Philip's funeral last month also provided an opportunity to the Sussexes and the rest of the family to put their differences aside. Though Meghan couldn't attend his funeral as doctors advised her not to travel due to her pregnancy, Harry flew in from California to be with his family.

He was even spotted chatting with his elder brother Prince William after coming out of the ceremony, suggesting that they have had a chance to reconnect. However, Bullen claimed to the outlet that the royal siblings are not keeping in touch with each other despite their brief reunion.

"All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment," he said, while noting that their conversation at the funeral was indeed a step in the right direction to repair their relationship.

"It's pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges. Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day," the royal expert added.