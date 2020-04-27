As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's battle with the British tabloids gears up, a report has emerged that the couple is helping two journalist friends in writing a biography about them and their controversial decision to quit as a working members of the British royal family.

A report published in Daily Mailclaims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have co-operated with the "friendly" authors of "Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan," a biography on them "that risks inflicting further anguish on the Royal Family." The authors of the biography are journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, as noted in the report.

The report claims that palace insiders believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an interview to the two journalists before leaving for America to "paint a flattering portrait" of themselves via the 320-page book that is due to be released on August 11.

"There are fears it will also be a score-settling exercise in which Harry and Meghan's strained relationship with the Royal Family and painful decision to quit Britain are revisited in uncomfortable detail," the report claims.

However, the journalists haven't yet made any comments on the said book. Besides, IBT UK hasn't been able to independently verify the information.

The report comes days after Harry and Meghan announced that they would no longer "engage" with certain newspapers as a mark of protest against the manner in which their lives were covered. The couple, who has shifted to Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son Archie, condemned four outlets for publishing "distorted and false" reports about them and said they won't offer themselves up as "currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion."

A letter issued to the editors of the outlets on behalf of the Sussexes stated: "It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded."

The letter noted that the couple would be happy to engage with other outlets, especially grassroots and new media outlets, to shine the light on issues and causes that matter to them, reports The New York Times.