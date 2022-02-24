Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to curtsy when Camilla Parker-Bowles becomes Queen Consort because of a shared "bad blood" between them.

A source said to be close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that the couple was left reeling after Queen Elizabeth II expressed her wish to make Camilla queen when Prince Charles is crowned king.

The insider told Heatworld that "there's a feeling of bad blood that goes both ways" and that because of this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not address the Duchess of Cornwall as Queen Consort. The source claimed, "I don't think we will see them bowing or curtsying to Camilla or referring to her in regal terms."

Their reaction is said to be no longer a surprise given the Duke of Sussex's "fraught relationship" with his stepmother. He allegedly blames her for destroying Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

Prince Charles is even worried that his son will shed more light on his relationship with Camilla in his memoir. He fears that the book will turn into a scathing attack on his wife and has asked Prince William to step up and defend her in public if this happens.

"Camilla is a strong, confident character who doesn't put up with nonsense and really doesn't approve of the way they've conducted themselves. For Harry, it's hard to compute that the woman associated with destroying his parents' marriage is set to be named Queen, while for Meghan, it just solidifies the feeling that the royals don't have their backs," the source added.

The British monarch announced her "sincere wish" that Camilla be known as Queen Consort on the 70th year anniversary of her reign on Feb. 6. The Queen's message puts speculations to bed that she will be called Princess Consort.

Prince Charles and Camilla responded and said they are "touched and honoured" by the gesture. Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the announcement of Camilla becoming Queen Consort by reposting Queen Elizabeth II's message on social media. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remained silent up to this day. They did not publicly share their support or even comment on the news.