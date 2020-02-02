Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's protection officers from Scotland Yard are allegedly not being treated properly. The officers, who are around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 24/7 in Canada, claim to being treated "like skivvies." They feel they are being asked to do menial jobs like running errands.

The Scotland Yard officers have now voiced their concern about running errands including picking up groceries and coffee in Canada, where the duke and duchess are staying. They work according to the rota system. This means they work for two weeks at a time that boosts their pay packets with overtime as they are on duty around the clock.

"I would consider outside the remit of the close protection officers to be running errands and going shopping. Their priority is close protection and as such have to stick to them like glue," said former head of Royal Protection Dai Davies. He added that they build a relationship with the employer and use a "common sense approach in these situations."

A team of up to 15 highly-trained close protection experts are guarding the royal couple after their exit from the British royal family in January. These officers include some Canadian 'Mounties', who are protecting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their nine-month old son Archie.

The number is higher than previously reported. According to The Sun, apart from the 10.5 million pounds five-bedroom bolthole of Harry and Meghan, they are using two more houses.

The protection officers' team are reportedly running huge bills on flights, cars, wages and overtime.

Last night, a royal security source said: "While the guys are happy to be out there doing the jobs, there is a feeling they are carrying out menial tasks, like picking up takeaways and groceries.

"They are close protection officers – and should be sticking solely to close protection rather than running errands. It is dangerous for one thing, because if something were to happen it would not be good if one of them was away running an errand or picking up coffee," a royal security source said.

"And they are the ones who would get it in the neck from their bosses if they were in the wrong place at the wrong time," the insider added.

A royal protection officer was reportedly seen buying food from Meghan's favourite organic delicatessen near their home. Meanwhile, a local source also said the officers were spotted picking up orders from a local branch of coffee and fast food outlet Tim Hortons.

"The bodyguards have a fleet of cars, which must have been hired locally – all Range Rovers, Land Rovers and SUVs. There are 10-15 burly blokes and most of them seem to be British. They are doing a very good and professional job but it is hard not to spot them in an isolated place like this," the local source said.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan declined to comment on the issue.