Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit made headlines worldwide. But, they are still very much a part of the British royal family. Cost of the couple's security, however, is the major sticking point.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to receive the exact same level of diplomatic protection as any other royal, regardless of "whether or not they are active members," says Mark Stephens from London law firm Howard Kennedy as reported by People.

"If you take the Dutch royal family for example, where a number of them work — the King is an airline pilot — they still have diplomatic immunity because of their status as a member of the royal family. The same is the case in the Middle East — Saudi Arabia or Kuwait or the UAE. So it's perfectly normal. There are no exceptions for Harry and Meghan," said Stephens.

If the line of royal succession follows its current path, then Prince Harry will one day be the son and brother of the King of England. So, from that standpoint, security for him, Meghan and son Archie are crucial.

"If they're covered by either the Canadian or British security services, they will also have the intelligence attached which comes with that. If you employ a private security firm, they won't have the intelligence which is necessary to provide effective close protection.

"So, they are clearly going to get that, whatever grumblings there may be from people who are concerned about it being paid. It's all being paid for at the moment and it doesn't change by virtue of them stepping back," expressed Stephens.

He made it clear that the security cost will most likely be borne as always by the British taxpayers. "We pay for the security of ex-politicians and government ministers who have two days in the job, so it is perfectly reasonable for a lifelong member of the royal family to have security. And I think the [U.K.] government will feel like that," he added.

Canadians were concerned when Harry and Meghan expressed their desire to move to the country. They welcomed the couple, but were against paying for their security cost.

However, Harry and Meghan may go the Tony Blair way. Blair the former prime minister of Britain "reimburses at least part of his security costs on commercial trips." According to The Telegraph, the couple intend to pay some of their security cost.

They currently have a six-person security team from the Metropolitan Police, but eventually responsibility for their protection will shift to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.