Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially dissolved their charitable organisation, Sussex Royal. The news was confirmed by documents filed at Companies House.

According to Daily Mail, the details of the documents are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to appear on the Companies House website within five days. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge filed the papers and declaration for the closure of the Sussex Royal foundation that they launched in July 2019 after stepping back from The Royal Foundation which they led jointly with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, as a part of their royal exit, it was decided that Sussex Royal would not be used as a brand name for the couple. Following this, they formally closed down their website Sussex Royal and the non-profit organisation with the same name.

As per the report, the list of documents includes three separate reports related to the solvency of Sussex Royal: a special resolution to wind up the company, the appointment of a voluntary liquidator, and a declaration of solvency.

While there is no other information available, a statement under each document confirms that "this document is being processed and will be available in 5 days."

Now, Harry and Meghan are preparing to launch their charitable endeavours through a new non-profit organisation named Archewell. The plans for Archewell were unveiled in April.

In conversation with the Telegraph, Harry and Meghan revealed that their new charity's name is derived by Greek word "Arche" which means "source of action" and inspired the name of their son Archie Harrison-Mountbatten.

They revealed that though they are currently focusing on efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, their future charitable endeavours would include emotional support groups, a multi-media educational empire, and a wellbeing website under their Archewell.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters," they said. "We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."