Meghan Markle's brother Tom Jr. recently opened up about the Markle family feud and urged his sister to make amends with their "dying" father, Thomas Markle. In an emotional interview, he revealed that seeing Archie is his father's last wish.

Speaking with Express UK, Thomas Markle Jr. apologised for his part in the Markle family dispute and hopes that Meghan Markle would apologise too. He expects the Duchess of Sussex to "get off her high horse" and finally call her father and mend fences. Thomas Jr. revealed that their father "dedicated" his entire life to her" and he is responsible for her success.

Thomas Markle, the winner of two Daytime Emmy Awards, suffered two heart attacks that kept him from attending his daughter's royal wedding to Prince Harry. Following this, he has been estranged from his daughter since 2018.

"My dad's dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can just make amends and see Archie. And have his daughter back in his life – I mean, we owe him that," Tom Jr. said.

He went on to apologise for creating bad press.

"It should have been done differently a long time ago and she could have had a big decision in that. Reached out a little bit more and we would probably have a better time right now," he said.

Even though the daughter-father duo has not been on talking terms for a long time, Meghan's brother believes that it can all start with a simple phone call. He believes their father has got only a few years left.

"He is so frustrated because he can't get a message to her. He is still bewildered, he is still lost, he is getting frustrated now to where he is just going to enjoy the rest of his life and he is just going to blow it off," he added.

The statements and remarks come after the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex wrapped up their final round of engagements before they officially step down from their role as senior royals on Tuesday, March 31. The couple announced their exit from the British royal family in early January. Following this, they were granted the freedom to start their financially independent life as they desire by the Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Tom Jr.'s interview comes days after Thomas's remarks on Meghan and Harry's exit from 'The Firm.' In a recently filmed television documentary, Thomas remarked that "they are destroying it ( British monarchy), they are cheapening it, making it shabby...," as quoted by Daily Mail.