Chef and baker Claire Ptak may have teased a look at the birthday cake Prince Harry and Meghan Markle requested for their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday on June 4. The baker took to social media to post a couple photos of two different cakes adorned with real flowers.

Ptak, who also baked the couple's wedding cake in May 2018, shared the pictures on Instagram. The first snap showed a cake with pink frosting, topped with peonies in different colours.

One commented, "Might this be the cake for the lovely Lili?!" and another wrote, "Pink frosting and peonies — what could be better??"

A third said, "AWW, JUST AS CUTE AS LILI DIANA IS. SWEET AND ADORABLE, VERY BLESSED."

#News Lilibet's first birthday: Harry and Meghan wedding baker shares cake photo https://t.co/ZmdsRrKpNg pic.twitter.com/c4FYRX1Ss4 — TV Film Music News (@TVFilmMusicNews) June 7, 2022

Ptak, who runs Violet Cakes in London, again had royal followers guessing about Lilibet's birthday cake in a subsequent post. This time, she shared a picture of another pink-frosted cake topped with white peonies. She captioned it, "Frilly."

The caption had people thinking that this is indeed the cake Prince Harry and Meghan Marke requested for their daughter. One even noted that peonies are the Duchess of Sussex's favourite flower.

Another commented, "Fri-lili?!" and one more wrote, "Would love to see the cake you made for Lilibet's birthday."

"My guess is Lili's smash cake. So beautiful. Lucky family that received this cake regardless" added a fourth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter's milestone in the U.K. They had an intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage and invited a few close friends and family. There were games for the children, balloons, and face painting.

According to reports, Zara Tindall's three daughters with Mike Tindall were there. Peter Phillips' children also attended the party. Prince Louis was not around including his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were in Cardiff with Prince William and Kate Middleton for an official visit.

Instead, the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II sent their birthday greetings on Twitter.

To celebrate Lilibet's birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also shared a photo of the one-year-old taken from Frogmore Cottage. The couple's long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman took the candid snap while at the party, which he attended with his wife and children.