Prince Harry is reportedly experimenting with his looks after becoming a financially independent British royal, and may have started sporting a ponytail. Rob Lowe, who also lives in the affluent Montecito neighbourhood where Prince Harry resides with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, suspects he had seen the royal in a long hair-do.

Lowe made the revelation during a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." The actor said he always imagined running into the British royal at some point as they share the same neighbourhood, and it finally happened just a short while before the show.

"I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago," the "Parks and Recreation" star told Corden.

The 56-year-old noted that Harry has been very reserved and has rarely been seen since he moved to the neighbourhood in Santa Barbara in July last year. Lowe said: "He lives about a mile from me. He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car."

The actor further joked that he "may have a scoop" on the royal, though he is not too sure about it. He said: "It was very, very quick — don't totally quote me on it — but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail."

"I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail," Lowe added.

Corden couldn't believe that the royal could have been sporting a new ponytail, and said to Lowe: "I think you didn't see Prince Harry." However, the actor is very sure it was the Duke of Sussex since he followed him to his house.

"Oh no, it was him because I have to say — I followed him to the house to see if the car went in," Lowe confessed with a laugh.

While Lowe is not sure if the royal was sporting a ponytail, social media users have been having a lot of fun editing pictures to figure out how Harry might look with his new hair-do. Meanwhile, some joked that it couldn't have been Prince Harry and the actor might have seen pop star Harry Styles.