It's not been too long since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie moved to Los Angeles to begin a new life. Now, a source close to the Sussexes claims that he is homesick, and his life lacks structure.

The Sussex family officially stepped down from royal duties and royal life on March 31 following their farewell trip to the UK. Days after, it was confirmed that the couple along with their one-year-old baby has moved to California, permanently, where they are beginning work on their new life which includes their non-profit organisation Archewell.

According to Telegraph, a well-placed source revealed that the Duke of Sussex opened up with his friends about leaving behind the Army and his military appointments and apparently he really misses it.

"Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well as his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces," a royal insider told the publication.

In addition, the prince has expressed incredulity at the turn of events.

"He has been telling friends that he still can't believe this has happened. He can't believe his life has been turned upside down," the insider claims.

Harry does not blame his wife Meghan Markle for the drastic changes in his life and insists that he is still in a happy place. Nevertheless, he may have not predicted the upcoming events.

"He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did," the source says. "Of course he doesn't blame Meghan. There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the Army."

Following the big announcement about exiting the royal family, Harry agreed that he will not be using his military appointments and leave Armed Forces almost 13-years after he served his first military assignment in Afghanistan.

In other news, People is reporting that Archie was treated with homemade cake by his mother on his first birthday. The private celebration reportedly included a cake with strawberries and cream and Harry doing the decorations and blowing up balloons. Apart from this, the celebration also included video chats with friends and family of the Sussexes.