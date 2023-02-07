Trevor Noah took his role as host of the 2023 Grammy Awards as an opportunity to joke about Prince Harry. He poked fun at the royal while introducing "The Late Late Show" host James Corden as a presenter.

Sitting next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck the comedian said, "James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and host of 'The Late Late Show'." He then referenced the Duke of Sussex's revelation in his memoir "Spare" about his "frostbitten todger" as he continued his introduction of Corden, "He's also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis."

Trevor Noah with a Prince Harry jab at the Grammys:



“James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of the Late Late Show.



“He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pio9NrEOCF — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) February 6, 2023

Netizens wondered how Prince Harry would have reacted to Noah's jibe. One wrote that the royal would probably not take offence as he has a "good sense of humour."

One wrote, "I'm sure Harry found it funny. He has a good sense of humor."

A joke, nothing offensive. Prince Harry has a good sense of humor and wouldn’t be punching anyone over it, lol — Kathleen (@Kathleenandron) February 6, 2023

Another claimed, "Harry has become fodder for comedians," and a third commented, "Royals are way above than actors and actresses but H is now a joke to them."

In his book, the 38-year-old shared that he suffered a frostbitten penis following a trip to the North Pole in 2011. He said he arrived home horrified to find out that his "nether regions were frost nipped."

Prince Harry wrote that a friend recommended using Elizabeth Arden cream to soothe the pain. He remembered Princess Diana used it on her lips and so he applied it on his manhood which he shared was "oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatised."

The duke said he attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding with a frostbitten penis. He wrote of the experience, "I found the tube, and the minute that I opened it, the smell transported me through time. It felt as if my mother was right there in the room, and I took a smidge and applied it down there."

How is this real? pic.twitter.com/D0XSDFqEMG — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 11, 2023

Aside from Noah, Jimmy Kimmel also poked fun at Prince Harry's "frostbitten penis" in an episode of his show. The comedian's jibe at the duke came after he appeared as a guest on Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast in November last year.