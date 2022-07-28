It is said that Prince Harry nearly did not marry Meghan Markle because he was worried about how the negative publicity surrounding their relationship could affect her.

It was reportedly love at first sight for the 37-year-old when he first met the former "Suits" actress on a blind date. He knew then and there that she was the one for him. A source claimed that "Harry knew he wanted to marry Meghan as soon as he met her."

They eventually hit it off and went on several dates. They kept their relationship private for months, but once it became public knowledge, then that was when the bad press started. People wanted to know more about who the prince was dating and the media dug up her past, her relationships, work, and even painted a negative picture of her relationship with her family, especially with her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr.

The source claimed that Prince Harry worried about how Meghan Markle may not be able to handle the pressures that come with dating a British royal. He nearly decided to end their relationship.

"But when their relationship became public, he was disgusted at the scrutiny she faced. He was worried she would leave him and even had thoughts of walking away himself so Meghan could have a normal life away from the pressure, he felt so guilty," the insider told Heat magazine.

The source added, "He'd seen other girlfriends crumble before and didn't want the same to happen to Meghan. But neither of them wanted that and they've chosen instead to do things on their terms. Falling in love is the best thing that's happened to both of them."

Psychic Sally Morgan revealed that Prince Harry once asked if his future wife will have blonde hair, to which she told him he would marry someone with dark hair. She predicted that the duke and Meghan Markle will stay married and that he would never abandon her and their children no matter the challenges that come their way.