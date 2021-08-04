Meghan Markle is turning 40 years old on Wednesday, and it is said that Prince Harry wants to welcome her birthday privately with a family trip.

According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex plans to have an "intimate getaway" for his wife's special day. Details about this remain scant, although there are said to be plenty of lovely places near their Montecito mansion where he can take his family.

Likewise, sources claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has no plans to have a big birthday bash. She is also not looking to Oprah Winfrey's events planner Colin Cowie for help in organising the party. Coincidentally, the former "Suits" star shares the same birthdate with former U.S. President Barack Obama, who turns 60 years old. They reportedly have no plans to attend his huge birthday bash.

Read more Meghan Markle wants 'low-key' 40th birthday with Oprah Winfrey's party planner

Instead, they want to keep things quiet while she and Prince Harry are on parental leave following the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. Insiders claimed they also want to err on the side of caution and avoid large gatherings especially amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in California.

The royal couple could have just very few close friends and family over especially those who live in the U.S. These could include actresses Abigail Spencer and Janina Gavankar, makeup artist Daniel Martin, college pal Lindsay Roth, and TV director Silver Tree.

It would not be a surprise if Meghan Markle celebrates her 40th birthday privately. She has done so in the past years with her 39th birthday spent quietly at home in Montecito because of the pandemic. She and Prince Harry spent time together in Botswana, Africa when she turned 36 and attended Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding in Surrey on her 37th birthday.

Then it is said she spent her 38th birthday in private at Frogmore Cottage with her family of three. By this time she has already given birth to her son Archie. Meanwhile, there are claims that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might release a photo of their family of four on her 40th birthday. If true, then this would give royal fans their first glimpse at Lilibet.