Prince Harry and Prince William may have put on a united front during their walkabout at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, but behind the calm exterior, a friend of the younger sibling claimed both brothers feel uncomfortable being in each other's company.

The two brothers have been forced to spend time together as they attend funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II. Aside from the walkabout, they also walked behind Her Majesty's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. They reportedly also had dinner together with the other royal family members after they received the Queen's coffin.

Then on Saturday evening, they stood vigil by the late monarch's casket alongside their cousins. Suffice it to say that Prince Harry and Prince William, who have been estranged for several years now, had to put their differences aside for the sake of their grandmother.

But a source close to the Duke of Sussex told The Times that it has been "uncomfortable" for both of them. But they are said to be "trying their best" to stay civil.

A friend of the brothers likewise claimed that the joint appearances "take effort." But both Prince Harry and Prince William understand that it is needed to show "solidarity" and nothing more.

"I don't think it goes much beyond that. There have been some awkward moments this week, the source told the publication adding, "I definitely don't get the sense of any deeper meaningful rapprochement or a sense that this is it: things will be mended."

The source's claims came after it was reported that the brothers also shared a brief exchange on Sept. 15, which was Prince Harry's 38th birthday, at Windsor. Their conversation happened by chance because both were driving their cars in opposite directions.

The Prince of Wales had just picked up his children from school when he drove past the Duke of Sussex. Another insider said, "The brothers drove past each other but then stopped, reversed, wound down their windows, and chatted for a while." But the display of compassion and solidarity reportedly does not signify the start of mended relationships.

The source said that Prince William is "solely focused on doing what is right to honour" Queen Elizabeth II. He would rather be "processing his grief and the death of his grandmother, rather than sitting there processing his relationship" with Prince Harry.