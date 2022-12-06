Prince Harry is reportedly in talks for an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby to promote his upcoming memoir "Spare" in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex will have the interview before the book's release on Jan. 10, 2023. A source told OK! that his publisher, Penguin Random House, wants him to promote "Spare" in his home country and that they have tapped Bradby to do the interview because he has "been close to Harry for a long time. He is someone Harry can trust."

The "News at Ten" anchor interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while in South Africa in 2019 for their ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In this interview, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he and Prince William are on "different paths." He also talked about the threats that his wife received. The former "Suits" star meanwhile, admitted that it has been a struggle adjusting to royal life while being heavily scrutinised by the media.

As for Prince Harry's memoir, royal expert Jennie Bond thinks that it "will be more controversial" than the couple's "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series because the title itself is "searingly honest." She can just "imagine the royals were a bit sad when they heard the name."

"It's sad that that's how he has felt all his life. It's sad, but what can they do about it?" she told the publication adding, "It's the way the Royal family works, but it's also a way quite a lot of families work quite a lot, such as the farming community. In life, it's not as if he didn't have a role."

The Duke of Sussex announced his memoir will have "accurate" and "wholly truthful" accounts of his life and his experiences. He said he wrote it not as the prince he was born, but as the man, he has become. Penguin Random House likewise confirmed that it contains "intimate" "raw", and "unflinching" revelations from the 38-year-old.

However, representatives for Prince Harry have yet to comment on reports that he will have a one-on-one chat with Bradby about his memoir. The journalist has also yet to confirm the sit-down interview to promote "Spare" in the U.K.