The cold treatment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received from the royals during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has allegedly prompted the latter to write a memoir to express her feelings.

National Enquirer in its Dec. 5 issue, cited a source who claimed that the book the Duchess of Sussex will write is even "juicier" than her husband's memoir. As if the Oprah interview in March 2021 was not explosive enough already, the mum-of-two reportedly still has plenty to get off her chest.

According to the publication, the cool reception the Sussexes received when they returned to the U.K. in September for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral "has only fuelled" her desire to write her own book. The insider claimed Meghan Markle plans to "leave no stone unturned."

However, "it's just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what's left of her and [Prince] Harry's relationship with King Charles III" and what else they can still benefit from "the monarchy in terms of titles and fringe benefits."

The insider added, "The feeling at this point is there's little to lose and she may as well go ahead— and the process is already quietly underway! It goes without saying that her book won't pull any punches."

The source further claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's memoir will be a "nightmare" for the royals. She allegedly plans to drag down Kate Middleton, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and "all those who have stood in her way or made life difficult" for her and Prince Harry.

It is alleged that the former "Suits" star is carefully "figuring out exactly what she wants to share and how it will all tie in to her and Harry's big picture." She is patiently waiting and assessing any fallout from the release of Prince Harry's memoir and their Netflix docuseries.

But Meghan Markle is "forging ahead with getting a bulk of it written and prepared quietly and informally for now." As a "gifted writer," she may even write the book herself, unlike Prince Harry who hired a ghostwriter for "Spare."

However, one should take the source's claims as a rumour until confirmed. Meghan Markle has not publicly expressed her desire to follow in Prince Harry's footsteps and write a memoir.