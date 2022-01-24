Prince Harry has been wanting to bring Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet to the UK. However, attempts to ensure their safety in the country have been futile, and this has left him with no other choice but to leave them behind in those few times he visited since moving to America.

A legal representative for the Duke of Sussex revealed that he has been petitioning to have his royal protection reinstated for visits to his home country. The government refused to grant his request even though he offered to shoulder the cost of his and his family's police protection.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Read more Prince Harry 'entitled' to police protection in UK says royal expert

The refusal has prompted Prince Harry to file a judicial review of the U.K.'s Home Office. The results of the review could put the matter before a High Court judge, according to BuzzFeed News.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said it is a good sign that this legal matter has revealed that Prince Harry has a strong desire to bring his family with him to the U.K. It supposedly shows his interest to have Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, meet with his family again.

"It's the biggest sign that he plans to bring the whole family to visit the UK," Larcombe told OK! magazine. He defended the Duke of Sussex and explained why hiring police protection is very important for the royal.

"If this wasn't a pressing issue, he wouldn't be trying to push it through with immediate effect. This isn't Harry pushing for police protection on the off chance that they all come to Britain," he explained.

Larcombe claimed that Prince Harry has clearly been wanting to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet back home to the U.K. He called it "part of a plan that they have now to return, not necessarily permanently, but for the first time since they left as a family."