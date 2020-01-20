Prince Harry's friends from the military and his online fans share their appreciation and praise for the Duke of Sussex following his decision to step back as a royal in favour of a simple and happy life with Meghan Markle and their son Archie.

The 35-year old made the announcement that he and his wife are no longer working members of the Royal Family at a charity event for Sentebale. In his speech, he expressed his "great sadness" at having to step back from his royal duties and that the decision was not "made lightly." It took "many months of talks after so many years of challenges."

However, Prince Harry assured that he and Meghan Markle are not walking away from their charities or the organisations they support. Even though they will no longer be working for the Queen, they will still continue to hold her values.

"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. I've accepted this, knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am," Prince Harry said in his speech shared on The Sussex Royal Instagram.

"But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life. I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me," he continued.

The Duke of Sussex's decision received mixed reactions and there were those who praised him for taking the brave step to protect his family. They commended him for prioritising his family first

#PrinceHarry a husband and father first. I can't wait to see all the things he & Meghan can accomplish now that they are so confined. https://t.co/X7MiNnOcGE January 19, 2020

This man should be given a tremendous amount of credit. He basically fought the world to protect the woman he fell in love with & made her his wife against all odds. May God bless #princeHarry & his family. A #real Man sets standards ðŸŽŠðŸŽŠðŸŽŠ So he did. #Love — Paiy Hansra (@fabpaiy) January 20, 2020

This is the man whose WORK is forever etched in HISTORY....The choices he (&Meghan) made today, free of the role & tradition he was born into in exchange of a life we all have...He will forever be the #PeoplesPrince #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/SVl9GNHvYe — Beng ðŸŒ´ (@benglevy1969) January 18, 2020

Meanwhile. Prince Harry's friends from the military also shared their support for their former comrade.

Prince Harry has served this country in & out of uniform. Operated in AFG on the ground & in the air. Been a champion of the Armed Forces Community for many years. His work has supported thousands & inspired millions. Please remember this when commenting on duty. #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/24NpU4NDa4 — David Wiseman (@wiseshow) January 13, 2020

Prince Harry has served this country in & out of uniform. We trained together at Sandhurst and he served in Afghan with distinction. Heâ€™s Been a champion of the Forces Community throughout his career. Worth remembering this for those commenting on duty. #PrinceHarry — Levison Wood (@Levisonwood) January 13, 2020

The messages of support come after Queen Elizabeth II released a statement to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the HRH title nor receive public funds as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Queen also expressed her hope that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will "start building a happy and peaceful new life."