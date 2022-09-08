Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the U.K. this week for some charity visits. But despite being in the same country as his family, he has reportedly refused to meet with Prince William as he is still waiting for an apology.

Writing for Yahoo News UK, royal author Omid Scobie clarified reports that claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shunned or snubbed his brother's visit. He wrote, "'There's a laughable effort to suggest the [Sussexes] have been shunned,' someone familiar with the current family dynamics tells me, adding that Sussexes kept their work-focused itinerary as tight as possible so not to be away from their children for too long. The true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges."

The co-author of "Finding Freedom" cited a senior palace aide who confessed, "Looking at [the coverage], you would be forgiven for thinking that certain family members have had a say in the matter. They have not."

Scobie explained why Prince Harry had not contacted Prince William. He said the 37-year-old still feels bitter and is waiting for his brother to take "accountability." He cited a family friend who claimed, "People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes, there hasn't been movement."

The pal added, "What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability... Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack."

Interestingly, Prince William is also "still waiting" for an apology from Prince Harry for publicising the family's private matters. The friend shared, "When you look at the bare facts, it becomes obvious why it is pretty much the same state of affairs as years ago."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their strained relationships with the royals in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. There were accusations made against Kate Middleton as well as a certain unnamed senior royal for allegedly being racist. But Prince William and his wife have kept to the royal decree of "never complain, never explain" so they have yet to air their side of the story.