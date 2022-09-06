Prince William and Kate Middleton have allegedly refused to meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while they are in the U.K. because they do not want to risk attracting any royal drama.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the country to attend charities close to their hearts. Their first stop was at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where they were welcomed with a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd. During the event, the duchess gave an impassioned speech to motivate the younger generation in the audience.

Meghan and Harry's big entrance at One Young World Summit in Manchester. Meghan's speech still to come. #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/bmuzObIber — Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) September 5, 2022

They will head to Germany on Sept. 6 and will be back in London on Sept. 8 for the WellChild Awards. where Prince Harry is a patron. But during their stay in the country, it is said that they will not meet with any members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A royal source told The Daily Beast that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do not want to risk seeing the couple because they allegedly do not value confidentiality. They do not want their meeting to end up in another interview.

"William and Kate will not risk meeting them. [The] Last time Harry met a member of the royal family he immediately gave an interview to an American TV network about it. Why would William and Kate want to give them ammunition?" the source said, referring to Prince Harry's interview with Hoda Kotb in the Netherlands after he and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in April.

Meanwhile, royal author Angela Levin told The Sun that Prince William and Kate Middleton "have no plans to meet" with the Sussex couple until the release of his brother's memoir. The book is expected to come out in December.

She said, "I think it's likely that Catherine and William will try to avoid any contact with Harry and Meghan until they know the contents of Harry's memoirs and their Netflix documentary."

Levin also blamed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the lack of contact with Prince William and Kate Middleton. She said the couple "have lost their chance of being trusted as the chance is they will use any conversation." She then described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "vastly exaggerating" and "rude."