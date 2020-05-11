Prince Harry released a special message for Invictus Games competitors and supporters on Saturday marking what would have been the Opening Ceremony for the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands.

The 2020 tournament of the Invictus Games, launched by Prince Harry in 2014 for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans, was due to be held in May but was postponed for at least a year due to coronavirus pandemic.

In his video message shared by Invictus Games Foundation on its Twitter account, Prince Harry confessed that "life has changed dramatically" but they have begun planning dates for next year. The British royal, who is also patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: "As we commemorate V-Day this weekend, and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire second World War generation, we should've also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague."

"Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and are busy planning dates for next year," the 35-year-old continued.

The Duke of Sussex also revealed that the revised dates for the games will soon be shared with the public. "I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through these challenging times," he said.

Marking what would have been the Opening Ceremony for the @InvictusGamesNL, our Patron The Duke of Sussex shares his best wishes to supporters and competitors, and outlines plans this week to bring The Hague home to you: pic.twitter.com/HLRnzCk9cu — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) May 9, 2020

The father-of-one requested his "Invictus family" to look out for those who have gone quiet or are no longer visible on the chat sites, and also encouraged people to get involved in the virtual activities planned in lieu of the Invictus Games.

The royal also informed that the Invictus Games Foundation will be hosting a virtual conference with international speakers and participants "sharing their thoughts and experience of resilience and why the Invictus spirit is so important."

Harry, who has himself served in Army for over a decade, is currently self-isolating with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie in Los Angeles, after quitting as a senior member of the British royal family.