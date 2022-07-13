Prince Harry may be enjoying fatherhood too much, and is reportedly allowing Meghan Markle to do her own thing while he stays home in their Montecito mansion with their children. A source claimed that he would rather spend more time with Archie and Lilibet than hop around Los Angeles with his wife.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly taking advantage of her royal status now that she is back in California. An insider claimed that she heads into L.A. "every week or so" and dines in fancy places where she is "waited on hand and foot." It is said that she and her friends also frequent Nobu where they would gladly pay the bill that can often reach up to $5,000.

"If she's going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she'll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded," the source told Closer magazine.

The former "Suits" star reportedly also "loves driving around LA to go to the same hiking trails that she used to visit back in the day, well off the beaten track. Often she'll head off just herself and the dogs, which gives her time to reflect."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is "only too happy to support his wife and revels in spending time with their two children." The insider revealed that he is usually the one who takes care of them first thing in the morning.

"He's up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed, and dressed. Meghan's often very busy on business Zoom calls or nipping into L.A. for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to. Then he's back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn't like leaving them with nannies," the source explained.

"With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal. Having said that, he might be fine with it right now – but you have to wonder for how much longer," the insider added.

Prince Harry previously opened up about how he handles burnout. He said he dedicates 30-45-minutes daily for "self-care" after Archie has gone to school and while Lilibet is taking a nap. During this time, he would either take the dogs out for a walk, meditate, workout, or "get out in nature."