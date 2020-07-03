Prince Harry is gradually transitioning to his new non-royal life by taking small steps towards it. In his latest attempt, he has removed all references to himself as "His Royal Highness" on the website of his sustainable tourism initiative.

The changes were made to the website of Travalyst, an initiative led by the Duke of Sussex, on Thursday. Abiding by the key element of the new arrangement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the website removed his HRH references on the website. As part of their agreement, the Sussexes were not allowed to use the HRH titles which is a style used to address the prominent members of royal families including monarchs, princes, and princesses.

As per People, the About Us section of the Travalyst website read "led by HRH The Duke of Sussex," and now it reads "led by The Duke of Sussex."

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," a statement on Royal Family's official website announced earlier in January when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from the royal duties.

Previously, speaking at a Travalyst conference in February, he asked people to call him just "Harry" and not Prince Harry. Meanwhile, the couple is now residing in their new Los Angeles home after they split from the royal family. After spending a few months, the Sussexes along with their one-year-old son Archie moved to Meghan's hometown.

According to Hollywood Life, Harry was spotted biking on the beaches of Malibu alone. An eyewitness reportedly confirmed his biking trip to the Pacific Coast Highway. He was apparently at the Malibu's Surfrider beach at around 3:00 PM on Tuesday.

"Harry was biking at Surfrider Beach aka First Point, where you see the surfers come in. He was alone, had a white biking outfit on with red and black, and was, of course, wearing a helmet," a source told the publication. "It appeared he was going to surf because he stopped to check out the waves. Harry really seems to be enjoying the post-royal life and being a normal Cali dude!"

It is said that he was all by himself as he enjoyed his time at the beachside. This is not the first time the royals have been spotted in public amid the lockdown. Harry and Meghan have frequently stepped out to participate in some charity work to support the vulnerable during the pandemic in their local area.