Prince Harry has made a lot of complaints about his upbringing in the British royal family in his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, but surprisingly, he had gotten the blessing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, before doing the show.

While announcing the Apple TV series, titled "The Me You Can't See," Winfrey had revealed that she and Harry had first discussed the project in 2018, back when he and his wife Meghan Markle were still working royals. Naturally, the royal had to get the go-ahead from his grandmother to get involved in the documentary, to which she happily gave her approval.

However, palace insiders have now claimed to Mail Online that Harry had pitched the documentary very differently from how he is doing it now, and misled the Queen into thinking that it was about the mental health of Armed Forces veterans. A source close to the royal family said that Harry has left his grandma and his father Prince Charles shocked with his revelations on the show, which has further damaged the already deteriorating trust between them.

"Those around the Queen and Prince Charles are absolutely gobsmacked by what has happened. It is a question of trust, and honestly any of that is hanging by a thread at the moment," a source close to Buckingham Palace said.

"No one within the Palace circles has anything but sympathy for Harry's trauma and troubled life, but there is upset and discomfort at him sharing it on an international television show. Certainly the intimate detail of his hardships paint a very negative picture of his family and upbringing. Many people have a different view," the insider added.

The source claimed that Harry's conversations with his family about the show were "clearly misleading," as he had been vocal about the importance of the right mental health support for military veterans in the palace circles, but never said he would be sharing his private life details on the camera as well. The insider said no one in the senior royal circle would have agreed to the show if they knew it Harry would be making a "personal attack on his father and the institution."

"It has sent seismic tremors out everywhere. Harry has the freedom to speak up for his truth, sure. But there has always been an understanding of accountability," the source explained, adding that the initial premise and public description of the show had been "pushed to the side" as the entire focus has gone to Harry's revelations about the inner workings of the royal family.

According to the report, Harry had also discussed the show with his father-in-law Thomas Markle when Winfrey pitched him the idea, which was shortly before Meghan's relations with her father went completely downhill.