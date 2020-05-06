Prince Harry has reportedly sold off his prized hunting rifles after giving up the bloodsports on request of his wife Meghan Markle who is a staunch animal lover and is opposed to hunting them.

Prince Harry, who recently shifted to California after quitting as a senior member of the British royal family, sold a pair of prized Purdey firearms to a fellow hunter for at least £50,000, in a private deal months ago, reports The Sun.

The British prince learnt the royal game as a child and killed a one-ton buffalo in Argentina in 2004. He along with elder brother Prince William hunted wild boar in Spain in 2014, and in 2017. Prince Harry along with his friends killed 15 wild boars in Germany. It is a tradition in the British royal family to have a Boxing Day shoot where the men hunt foxes, deer, and hare.

However, Meghan Markle is an animal activist in her own right, considering her philanthropic work for animal welfare and refusing to wear fur. After his 2018 marriage with the former American actress, Harry skipped several royal hunting games. He is now the patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana and the president of African Parks.

The 35-year-old, who was absent from recent hunting sessions at Balmoral and Sandringham, made the sale of his two British-made guns five months ago. A friend of the anonymous buyer told The Sun that the buyer wasn't aware of the rifles' royal connection when making the purchase.

"He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out. They are beautiful examples and he's very pleased with them but he's not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection," the source said.

The report of the sale comes days after Jane Goodall, a conservationist and friend of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, said that Harry is likely to give up hunting. In an interview with the Radio Times last week about her new documentary, Goodall said: "Harry and William were champions of the natural world, except they hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him."