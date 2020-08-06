Much has been said about the equation between Prince William and Prince Harry, the two children of Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Even though the royal siblings have publicly confirmed the reports of differences, most of the claims about their feuds remain subject to speculations.

In the latest, a royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry "resents the perception that Prince William is the sensible one while he is the loose cannon," even though it has often been him advising his older brother.

Royal commentator and journalist Duncan Larcombe made the claim in a conversation with Ok! magazine. "Harry once told me that he really resents the perception that William's the sensible one while he's the loose cannon. He said there were times when it was actually Harry giving William advice," Larcombe said to the outlet.

According to Larcombe, the British royal was unhappy at the constant comparison of his public image with that of elder brother William. He also said that the 35-year-old has "never been able to shake his discomfort at not being 'normal.'"

The British writer recalled meeting Harry for a drink in 2008 after the results of the inquest into the death of his mother, Princess Diana, were published. Larcombe said that the first signs of "unresolved anger" that then 22-year-old Harry was harbouring over his lack of control over his own destiny and what was being said about his mother were visible even back then.

Recalling the meeting that took place 12 years ago, Larcombe said: "Harry was absolutely furious that his father's advisors had put out a statement. That was a sign to me that he has an inbuilt, unresolved anger about having no control of what's said. This desire to control his own destiny has always been there."

"Harry has never been able to shake that resentment of not feeling normal either. It's a shame that no one has said to him, 'Your brother wants what's best for you,'" the royal expert added.

Larcombe's revelation comes days prior to the release of "Finding Freedom," an upcoming biography of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie and published by Harper Collins. The book, which chronicles the couple's exit from the British royal family, also throws spotlight on the rumoured rift between Harry and William.