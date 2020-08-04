Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Finding Freedom" is only a week away from its much-awaited release. Meanwhile, the royal experts believe that the book is doing little to heal the relationship between the royal brothers.

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is a much talked about narrative these days. The book is slated to release in the second week of August, however, details from it continue to float the internet. This is believed to have added fuel to the flame when it comes to the tensed relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry. And it appears, Kate Middleton is most affected by it.

Speaking to New Idea, royal author Andrew Morton revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge "is feeling incredibly betrayed and under pressure" as more and more details from the book begin to unravel. The new book claims to be written with the participation of those close to the former royals and unravels details of their life that made them choose a path away from the royal family. As per Morton, Kate is devasted by the rift between the brothers and the royal family.

"There's no doubt the rift between Harry and William has deeply affected Kate. It upsets her," Morton said.

The book reportedly claims that the 38-year-old "did little to bridge the divide" between the Fab Four, as Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were affectionately called. It is also said that the book suggests that the mother-of-three displayed some sort of a "wariness" about striking up a "meaningful friendship" with Meghan. Morton reveals that Kate is undoubtedly "reeling" from these latest claims that shows her not as much as a peacemaker as she was previously thought off.

"As a loyal wife, Kate has definitely sided with her husband. No question of it. She's his loyal wife and will always be his loyal wife. That's a given. There's spilt blood on both sides. It's very sad they didn't get on particularly well but that was compounded by the growing rift," Morton added.

However, the author of "Diana: Her True Story" believes that the two brothers will "survive this" This is not the first time "there is some kind of kerfuffle" in the royal family.

Another royal author Phil Dampier suggests that the latest book will do "little to heal the relationship between Harry and his blood family, particularly with his brother William." He reveals that the conversations between the two brothers remain "stilted" and "difficult" at the moment.