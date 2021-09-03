Prince Harry already has royal followers wondering over what he will reveal in his upcoming memoir as he said it will contain "wholly truthful" recollections of his life. Part of the revelations will likely be about his stepmother Camilla Parker-Bowles, who was believed to be the "third person" in Princess Diana and Princess Charles' marriage.

Paul Burrell, who worked as a butler for the late Princess of Wales, believes that the Duke of Sussex will reveal "Camilla's secrets" in his memoir. He will reportedly not hold back in talking about the woman who "stepped into Diana's shoes" after his mother's death, because his publishers "want their money's worth."

"The publisher, Penguin, will no doubt want their money's worth in this book deal. That means they won't want vagueness – they'll want names and specifics," the 63-year old told Closer magazine. This means Prince Harry "may go for Camilla" and "he'll no doubt go in-depth about his feelings after his mother's death, and the subsequent events."

"After the reports she was involved in his parents' marriage and then stepped into Diana's shoes as Charles' wife, I suspect Camilla will be in his sights, so I'd say Harry's set to reveal any Camilla secrets. He's already said he enjoys 'The Crown,' which painted Camilla as the 'wicked stepmother' in a way. Charles will be livid if he does go there," Burrell explained.

The former royal staff member said that the 36-year-old prince will likely also name the person who raised concerns about his son Archie's skin colour. He will be "pressured to name names" so Prince Harry could very well identify the alleged racist in Buckingham Palace.

But if asked, Burrell said that he personally does not believe that the royal family is racist. He can vouch for this because he worked in the palace for a decade and "never got a hint of anything."

Penguin Random House described Prince Harry's memoir as an "intimate and heartfelt memoir, in which the Duke of Sussex "will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." It is due for release in 2022 in time for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.