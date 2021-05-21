Archie is expanding his vocabulary and one of his first few words, according to dad Prince Harry, was very sentimental to him because it was about Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex talked about his toddler and his mother as he told his life story on "The Me You Can't See" Apple TV+ series, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey. He said that his 2-year-old son calls the late Princess of Wales "grandma" because he sees her picture in his bedroom.

Prince Harry shared that Archie has a photo of his grandma in his nursery. He said "grandma" was one of the first few words Archie uttered aside from "papa" and "mama."

"Grandma Diana. It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here," he said and shared his wish that Princess Diana was still around to meet his family.

"I wish she could've met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie," he shared.

Read more Prince Harry discusses stepping back as royal, his relationship with the queen in 'Late Late Show' debut

Prince Harry believes that his mother would be proud of the man he is today, of his accomplishments, and the life he has created for his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie. They are also expecting a baby girl this summer.

"Yeah, I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," the duke said in the fifth episode of the series.

"So not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year," he added.

Aside from "grandma," "papa," and "mama," Prince Harry previously revealed that Archie's first word was "crocodile." "Three syllables," the proud dad said at the time during his Carpool Karaoke interview with James Corden earlier this year. The Duke of Sussex said his son has "got the most amazing personality" and that "he's already putting three or four words together" and is even "already singing songs."

"The Me You Can't See" is a docuseries that focuses on mental health. It premiered on May 20 and aside from Prince Harry, includes stories from Winfrey, Glenn Close, and Lady Gaga, to name a few.