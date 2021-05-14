Prince Harry told Dax Shepard that he wanted to quit royal duty years before meeting Meghan Markle, whom he said saw through his pain and suffering.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that he wanted to leave the system when he was in his twenties. He said he hated being a royal after he saw how the media and his family treated Princess Diana up to her death.

"I was in my early twenties and it was a case of, 'I don't want this job. I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this,'" he said in an interview on Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that he had "always felt different" from his royal family and other relatives. He clarified that he wanted out of it long before he met his wife.

"It's the job, grin and bear and get on with it. Privilege does give you blinkers. Mine were never particularly on straight, I have always felt different," he explained.

"Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and a family when I know that it's going to happen again because I've seen behind the curtain?" he continued, adding that he has "seen the business model" and knows "how this operation runs, how it works" and he did not want to be a part of it. He said the bubble burst when he started doing therapy.

"I plucked my head out of the sand. I said, 'You are in this position of privilege. Stop complaining, stop thinking as though you want something different. Make this different, because you can't get out. So how are you going to do this differently? How are you going to make your mum proud? How are you going to use this platform to really effect change'?"

The Duke of Sussex credited Meghan Markle for seeing his need for therapy. He said she saw through the pain and anger bottled up inside him. He said "she saw it straight away" and "could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry."

"For me, prior to meeting Meghan, it was very much a case of, certainly connected to the media, that anger and frustration that this is so unjust. Not just about me but all this stuff," he explained.

Prince Harry then described royal life as a mix of "The Truman Show" movie and being in a zoo. People are consistently watching your every move and waiting for a blunder.