Prince Harry is at risk of tarnishing his reputation and losing the public's respect if he continues to offend the royal family, according to a royal biographer.

Royal author Ian Lloyd claimed that the Duke of Sussex is "in danger of evaporating" if he continues to cut ties with the royals. He explained that the love and respect the 37-year-old currently has is because of his mother and grandmother's relationship with the public.

Princess Diana is still well-loved globally even several decades after her death and the people also love and respect Queen Elizabeth II. Suffice to say, the duke is reportedly basking in the same high regard because of his family's heritage.

This is why, according to Lloyd, Prince Harry should make amends with his family and not further distance himself from them. If he fails to do so, then he risks becoming just another foreign prince living in the U.S.A.

"Why Harry is a big name in America? It is because his mother was Diana and his grandmother Elizabeth II. If he does distance himself from the Royal Family that brand will eventually be damaged, he will be just another foreign prince," he told The Express.

Lloyd said, "It's a shame because he has got the Invictus Games and quite a lot going for him. But I think he is in danger of evaporating."

The author of "The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Elizabeth II" claimed that the deals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made with Netflix and Spotify all banked on their royal title. He warned that these could just disappear when they lose this status.

Lloyd pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "haven't had the great launch in America" people were expecting. They have "promised a lot and so far nothing much has happened." He thinks that the couple "will soon realise that Netflix and other deals it is just people ultimately wanting to trade on their royal status." He said the duke "needs to be working in close ties with the Royal Family to heal the divisions to strengthen his own brand."