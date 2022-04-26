Prince Harry said in his interview with the "Today Show" last week that he is happy with his new life in the U.S.A. with Meghan Markle but his face says otherwise says royal biographer Duncan Larcombe.

The royal commentator based his analysis on the 37-year-old's facial expressions during his interview with Hoda Kotb, especially the part where he said California is home for him now. He claimed that the royal's face belies his statements.

He told Closer magazine, "While Harry is claiming he's happy in his new life, his face looked totally at odds with what he was saying – he seemed bitter and empty."

Larcombe added, "I imagine anyone watching who used to know him will be worried about him after that interview. He just seemed desperate to justify his betrayal and convince the world – and himself – that it was worth it and he's now happy." He imagines that Meghan Markle is "really happy" now but Prince Harry "looks more lost than ever."

The Duke of Sussex sat down for the interview while at the Invictus Games at The Hague in the Netherlands. While there, a camera crew tagged along as the competition will be part of Archewell Production's Netflix documentary called "Heart of Invictus."

Talking about the couple's Netflix deal, Larcombe shared his worry that they are under immense pressure to deliver given that the streaming giant is said to be struggling to keep subscriptions up. He claimed that seeing Queen Elizabeth II at Winsor Castle could have been part of the deal.

He continued, "It's great that they, at last, seem to be doing something related to their Netflix and Spotify deals. But a cynic would say that it was extremely convenient that while they were filming their new show, they also decided to pop by to see the Queen."

Larcombe said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropping by to see the Queen will "be the type of stuff Netflix is after," as their "main appeal is their royal link." He said he can just almost imagine the couple "talking to the camera after meeting with her, like a reality show. It's almost as if they've ensnared the Queen to boost their coffers."