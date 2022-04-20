Prince Harry shared details about his visit to Queen Elizabeth II with Meghan Markle last week in a new interview with American talk show host Hoda Kotb.

A preview of his interview on the "Today Show" showed the duke talking about the "secret" visit. When asked how it felt to be back in the U.K. and be with his grandmother, he admitted that it was great to see her again for the first time in months.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," the 37-year-old said in the clip.

He added," You know she's on great form. She's always got a great sense of humour with me."

Prince Harry admitted that it was "really nice to catch up" with his grandmother and that he and Meghan Markle "had tea with her." He also shared that he just wants to make "sure that she's protected with the right people around her."

In the interview, the Duke of Sussex also opened up about his move to the U.S.A. with Meghan Markle. He told Kotb, "Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months. It has been two years since they moved across the pond after they quit their royal roles in January 2020.

Prince Harry's interview with the "Today Show" will air at 12 p.m. GMT. It comes after he and Meghan Markle secretly dropped by for a quick visit to see Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle last week ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. They also met with Prince Charles and Camilla. Prince William and Kate Middleton were unavailable at that moment because they were on a ski trip.