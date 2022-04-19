Prince Harry spoke about his reunion with Queen Elizabeth II last week, during an interview at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.

BBC One presenter Alex Jones and ex-Royal Marine JJ Chalmers asked about the meeting during a TV special dedicated to the games which aired on Monday. Jones asked, "Now on the way here you popped in to see Her Majesty the Queen. Did she have any messages for Team U.K.?"

The Duke of Sussex replied, "She had plenty of messages for Team U.K. which I've already passed on to most of them." Talking about his reunion with Queen Elizabeth II, he said that "it was great to see her" and added, "I'm sure she would love to be here if she could."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a quick visit to Her Majesty last week Thursday at Windsor Castle. They reportedly also met with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. There was no news coverage of their visit at that moment because it was kept a secret. It is said that it only made headlines after a bus full of visitors going to St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor saw them. They said the couple appeared happy and relaxed during the visit.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex eventually confirmed that they dropped by the U.K. to see the family ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. It was a quick visit where "clear the air" talks reportedly transpired.

Prince Charles was said to be very happy to see his son and daughter-in-law. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly only agreed to meet the couple if everything went well with their meeting with Charles. The 37-year-old had reportedly contacted his father first and asked to meet.

A source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to pop in and say hi to his family in the U.K. several weeks ago. It is believed that they arrived on Wednesday and stayed with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Frogmore Cottage. They then visited Windsor Castle on Thursday.