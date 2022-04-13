Prince Harry showed he was uncomfortable with Camilla and that there was friction between them during public engagements even before Megxit.

Body language expert Judi James claimed that the 37-year old was uneasy in his interactions with the Duchess of Cornwall in the years before he abandoned his duties. She cited several public appearances in which he seemed awkward and aloof.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, she said, "Like his brother William, Harry appeared to adopt a philosophical view of the woman once called 'The Rottweiler' and be willing to make verbal declarations of affection for her. However, this behaviour seems to have been linked to and possibly dependent on his relationship with his father."

She added, "It looks very much as though Harry needed an alienation from his father before he dropped some of the social niceties with Camilla."

James noted that during Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding, photos showed that he was guarded in his expression. He distanced himself from the group and appeared less interested in showing his face of grinning "approval."

She explained, "His smile is barely that. Low-effort and barely visible there are no teeth showing and only a slight up-turn of the mouth...Harry seems to avoid going beyond the levels of polite duty. His brow is furrowed and his smile is non-existent when his signature way of communicating at these events was always with humour. There is no eye contact, either."

James claimed that the tension grew as the years passed as she cited their appearance at the centenary of the Royal Air Force in 2018. She said that "signals of alienation are much more marked, along with Harry's signals of distress."

Referring to a photo of the royals standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, she noted, "The line-up contains a huge spatial gap between Camilla and Harry and as Charles speaks to his son, both Harry and Meghan stand stiffly to attention, turning just their heads in a gesture of acknowledgment rather than affection."

James said the Duke of Sussex also showed signs of "simmering unhappiness and even resentment or anxiety" during an engagement to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday. A photo showed him seemingly "glowering in the direction of his father and Camilla."

It is said that Prince Harry will attack Camilla in his upcoming memoir, which Prince Charles fears could publicly humiliate her. The book is due for release later this year.