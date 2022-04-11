Prince Harry still cannot accept Queen Elizabeth II's decision to make his stepmother, Camilla, Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes king.

The 95-year old British monarch announced on Feb. 7 that it is her "sincere wish" for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort instead of Princess Consort. She wrote in a statement on the 70th year anniversary of her reign, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

However, royal biographer Tina Brown claimed the Duke of Sussex is not happy with Her Majesty's announcement. He is said to be "very angry" because he "can't stand" his stepmother.

"William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father. He's been grown-up about it. 'My father loves this woman, I can't fight it, so I won't,'" she told The Telegraph adding, "Harry, on the other hand, can't stand Camilla. He doesn't want Camilla to be queen, he's very angry that it's happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will."

It is believed that Prince Harry has long since resented Camilla. When he was a young boy and in the presence of the duchess, he "unnerved her with long silences and smouldering, resentful stares."

Brown even claimed that the Duke of Sussex will likely attack his stepmother in his upcoming memoir, which will come out later this year. She said he would target Camilla, the Prince of Wales, and Prince William. But will unlikely do so with Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton.

Prince Charles is said to be concerned that Prince Harry will publicly humiliate Camilla in his memoir. As such, he has asked Prince William to defend her if this happens, but the latter chooses to be on the neutral side. On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly worried that the Duke of Sussex will use his book to slate his father.