Prince Harry will reportedly push through with the release of his memoir in November despite claims that Prince Charles wants it shelved for good to mend their rift.

Speaking on GB News, author Tom Bower predicts that things will "get ugly" once the book is out. He said the Duke of Sussex still plans to release it this year despite recent sad events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised hopes for a reconciliation with Prince William and Kate Middleton when all four appeared together for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle over the weekend. They were met with cheers from the crowd, although there are speculations that the reconciliation is only temporary and done out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Bower, who wrote the controversial "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," is convinced that the rift will continue even long after Her Majesty is laid to rest on Sept. 19 because of the Duke of Sussex's anticipated memoir.

He said, "I think it will get very ugly and I think that in the end, it is down to whether Harry and Meghan are prepared to apologise to Kate and William. I'm convinced they won't apologise. Even worse, I'm told tonight that Harry's insisting that his book is published in November."

Bower explained that the couple has little choice but to release the book because their "finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix." He also thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "convinced themselves they're in the right and they want to get their own back."

Details about the contents of the memoir remain scarce except that the 37-year-old said it will contain "wholly truthful accounts" of his life and life experiences. The author called it a "ticking time bomb" and the duke "feels very committed to it as does Meghan and they now see it as a vehicle. This is their way to serve themselves."

It is said that King Charles III wants to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold, on the condition that his son does not release his memoir. Bower claimed this was the reason why the monarch expressed his love for the couple in his first speech as king because he wants to "defuse the time bomb."