Royal photographer Arthur Edwards claimed that Prince Harry looks unhappy now in his life and that his relationship with the media changed since he married Meghan Markle.

The photographer has worked with The Sun since 1975 covering the British royal family's public engagements. He has done over 200 royal tours in over 120 countries as well as seven royal weddings, four funerals, and seven births.

Suffice to say, he has seen enough to make observations about the changes that have happened among members of the family. Specifically, he noticed the big transformation in the Duke of Sussex ever since he married the former "Suits" actress.

For starters, Edwards said that Prince Harry previously had a friendly relationship with the press because they gave him a platform to discuss causes he was passionate about. He remembered the time they went to Colorado Springs and the royal had called for a meeting at a pub to exchange ideas and viewpoints. But it was not all business as there was "a lot of laughter as well."

"And at the end of it all, Harry picked up the tab. We did that there, we did that in Australia, we did that in Jamaica, we did that everywhere we went with him," Edwards told Fox News. But he noticed that with Meghan Markle, "it all stopped overnight" and he feels sad about this because Prince Harry "had a great relationship with the media."

Talking about the 38-year-old royal he said, "He's a gifted young man who was so engaging with people. He could get things off his chest, and you didn't take offence. You could do the same, and he wouldn't take offence. When I look at him now, he just seems so unhappy."

The royal photographer also shared his surprise to learn that Meghan Markle had once considered suicide because he thought she did great with the British public. He remembered "her being fantastic during those first 18 months" when she was a working royal and together with Prince Harry, "they were superstars."

Edwards shared his hope that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happy in California. But he lamented at the fact that the duke will just be "another celebrity in a town full of celebrities" in the U.S.A. while in the U.K. he "was somebody very special."