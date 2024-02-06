King Charles III personally informed his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, about his cancer diagnosis before Buckingham Palace announced it to the public. The news greatly affected his youngest son, who is understood to have decided to return home right away to be by his father's side.

His Majesty phoned the Duke of Sussex before the palace made the shocking announcement at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5. The 39-year-old is understood to have arrived in Los Angeles International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 6, where he will board a plane back home to the U.K. According to The Sun, he is expected to arrive around midday.

Prince Harry is travelling solo as Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will remain in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. Their office confirmed: "The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be travelling to U.K. to see His Majesty in the coming days."

According to royal experts, Prince Harry's dash to see King Charles III is an indication of the seriousness of his cancer diagnosis. But Buckingham Palace did not go into detail about the severity of his condition.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace announced.

Despite the diagnosis, His Majesty "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible". He has "commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual".

Buckingham Palace said that King Charles III decided to share his diagnosis "to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer".

According to royal author Omid Scobie, the monarch returned to London from Sandringham on Monday to commence treatment as an out-patient. He added that while further details would not be shared at the moment, sources have clarified that the King does not have prostate cancer.

Sources clarify that while further details won’t be shared at this stage, it is not prostate cancer. King Charles returned to London from Sandringham today to commence treatment as an out-patient. https://t.co/M96o18mdGI — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 5, 2024

The cancer diagnosis comes after the monarch underwent a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. He was at The London Clinic for three days and was discharged on Jan. 29. Buckingham Palace shared at the time that his condition is benign and common among men.

As for Prince Harry, it is not known where he will stay while in the U.K. as he and Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year. There is also the matter of his police protection while in the country. King Charles III stripped the couple of their tax-funded security when they left their royal duties in 2020. The dad-of-two has taken the Home Office to court for not allowing him to personally fund his and his family's security during visits to the country and the case is still open.

It is unclear how long he will stay in the U.K. as he is scheduled to be in Canada next week for the Invictus Games. He and Meghan Markle are due to take part in several public engagements across Vancouver.

But Prince Harry's dash to be there for King Charles III as he undergoes cancer treatment has raised hopes of a reconciliation. The relationship have been tense between father and son since Megxit in 2020. The last time the Duke of Sussex was in the U.K. was in September last year for the WellChild Awards. He also reunited with the royals in May during the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey, but was not seen interacting with his immediate family, including his father.