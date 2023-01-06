Prince Harry hinted that he may not be attending King Charles III's coronation in an interview with Tom Bradby about his memoir "Spare."

His Majesty will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at Westminster Abbey. There will reportedly be 200 guests and while Buckingham Palace has yet to reveal the guest list, doubts have been cast on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex getting an invite.

But the 38-year-old royal himself hinted that they may not go when asked by Bradby in his interview with ITV, "If you are invited to the coronation will you come?" Instead of giving a "yes" or "no" answer, the duke replied that "there's a lot that can happen between now and then."

But he suggested that it is up to King Charles III and the rest of the royal family if they want him and his wife at the coronation. He added, "But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Royal expert Emily Andrews believes that His Majesty will still invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regardless of the duke's explosive revelations in "Spare." She said that it would be good publicity for the royal family.

Speaking on "Good Morning Britain" she said, "I think Charles is absolutely right to invite Harry and Meghan, they are still part of the family and there's obviously the familial relationships. And we know Charles is a very emotional man."

Andrews, the former Royal Editor of The Mail on Sunday, acknowledged that "it's just a very sad situation familially." But she also talked about the "court of public opinion, the PR. So for the PR, Charles has to invite Harry and Meghan." She said that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "go low, the royal family needs to go high, and that involves" King Charles III inviting the former working royals to his coronation on May 6, which also falls on the 4th birthday of their son Archie.