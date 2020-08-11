Prince Harry once again addressed the ongoing movement against racial injustice arising all across the globe and said that "every single person" on the planet needs to contribute to help put an end to racism.

Prince Harry made the comment when he spoke with Rashad Robinson, the President of nonprofit civil rights advocacy organisation 'Color of Change,' to discuss "systemic racism, compassion, hate online and using privilege for change."

In a clip of the video call, which was held as a part of 'Stop Hate For Profit' campaign, a call on corporations to pause advertising on Facebook, the 35-year-old can be heard saying that it is not just "down to the Black community" but rather every single person to work towards ending racism.

When Robinson said that "making sure from analysis to action that we drive action towards structural and systemic change — changing the rules that have held people back," the royal replied that he couldn't agree more adding: "You say it so beautifully, Rashad."

"There's so much that has happened for so long that once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many areas but it can't fix the problem. The problems already exist by that point, the problems are already too big," Harry said, adding, "As I've said to you before, it's basically like bringing a bucket of water to a forest fire."

The father-of-one stressed that to fix the problem of racism, they will have to "go to the root of the problem, to the source of the problem."

"It's going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the Black community, this is down to every single person who is on the planet right now," the British prince said.

Harry also stressed that now the time is to act rather than just say. He said: "You can't just say, 'I'm going to do this, or I'm going to do that.' You've said it now you've got to follow through with it."

The Duke of Sussex made the virtual appearance from his Los Angeles home, where he is isolating with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie amid coronavirus pandemic. Harry and Meghan have been supporting and speaking to a number of organisations working on the "Black Lives Matter" movement.