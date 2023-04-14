Prince Harry allegedly threw a fit when Meghan Markle was given a hard time getting the tiara that would go with her wedding veil.

In his new book "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed," royal author Robert Jobson shared what led to "Tiaragate," the name coined by the British press to describe a reported argument within the royal household over the duchess' choice of a tiara. He contradicted reports that claimed the former "Suits" star was being difficult or threw a tantrum when her tiara choice was rejected.

Instead, it was the Duke of Sussex, who he said became "petulant and short-tempered" in the lead-up to the royal wedding on May 19, 2018. Reports at that time claimed that he had lashed out at aides saying, "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

In an excerpt from his book obtained by Newsweek, the author wrote of the wedding, "On the surface, everything seemed fine. But William and Charles had noticed a difference in Harry, who seemed to be permanently on edge."

He continued, "The stress seemed to be getting to the couple...Staff and family both said the normally happy and funny prince became 'petulant and short-tempered' with members of staff."

Jobson added that Queen Elizabeth II as well as other senior aides also wondered why Meghan Markle even needed a veil for the ceremony when this was her second marriage. She was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson.

He noted, "The Times reported after the wedding that palace insiders had spoken of 'temper tantrums' when Miss Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, was told that she would not be able to wear the tiara she had chosen." But he clarified that it "was not Meghan who threw the tantrum, it was Harry."

Prince Harry spoke in depth about the incident in his memoir "Spare," in which he refuted claims that the duchess was denied an emerald tiara. He clarified that she was initially offered the Spencer family tiara worn by Princess Diana on her wedding day. But then Her Majesty suggested one from her personal collection.

"One was all emeralds. One was aquamarine. Each was more dazzlingly stunning than the last. Each took my breath," the duke wrote adding that his future wife eventually settled on an all-diamond tiara made for Queen Mary. Queen Elizabeth II then told the couple, "Practice putting it on. With your hairdresser. It's tricky and you don't want to be doing it for the first time on the wedding day."

This is where the Duke of Sussex claimed tension started between himself and The Queen's royal aide Angela Kelly, who he said was obviously "being obstructive" for unknown reasons. He said he had "considered going to granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation" and he "wasn't quite sure with whom granny would side."

"To my mind, Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn't need her as an enemy. Above all, she was still in possession of that tiara. She held all the cards," Prince Harry wrote.

He said that Kelly eventually turned up at Kensington Palace with Meghan Markle's tiara and a release form which he said came "out of thin air." He then recalled telling her, "It would've made our lives so much easier to have had it sooner." The duke said of Kelly's reaction, "She fixed me with a look that made me shiver. I could read in her face a clear warning. This isn't over."

Kelly has not responded to the royal's claims in "Spare." As for Jobson, he wrote in his book that Queen Elizabeth II also became concerned that her grandson's love for Meghan Markle had possibly "clouded his judgement."