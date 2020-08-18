Omid Scobie, one of the two authors of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family," the newly-released biography on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has claimed that Prince Harry exchanged strong words with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II over Meghan Markle's tiara row.

In an appearance on True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat" for promotion of the book, Omid Scobie claimed that Prince Harry made an exasperated call to Queen Elizabeth II to complain about one of her key aides, Angela Kelly. The alleged conversation took place after a rumoured row between Kelly and Meghan Markle over whether the former actress would be given time to try on her wedding tiara during a trial with her hairdresser ahead of her nuptials with Harry in May 2018.

It was earlier claimed that there was a feud over the tiara on Meghan and Harry's wedding day as the British monarch didn't allow the bride to have her chosen tiara. The former "Suits" alum wore Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara on her special day, but it was said that her first choice was Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, which was worn by Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie at her wedding with Jack Brooksbank six months later.

However, the new biography "Finding Freedom" claims the Sussexes' row was actually with the queen's dressmaker and close friend Kelly. Scobie said in his interview that Harry had a heated phone conversation with his grandmother about Kelly, but the call hasn't been mentioned in the book.

"I don't know what the hell is going on, but this woman needs to make this work for my future wife," Harry reportedly said during his call with his grandmother, as claimed by Scobie in the interview. He was reportedly furious with Kelly after she "deliberately dragged her feet" when his then-fiancee asked for access to the tiara before the wedding.

However, the memoir which has been co-written by Scobie and Carolyn Durand has a slightly subdued take on the tiara row and has no mention of the strong words used by Harry in the phone call. It states: "What followed between the prince and Angela was a heated exchange that was far from the typical restraint expected. According to a source, Harry had no problem confronting the issue head on. 'He was fed up,' said the aide... In the end, Harry had to speak to his grandmother about the situation. And she got her trial.'"

Meanwhile, a source close to the Duke of Sussex has also slammed Scobie's claims about the heated phone conversation. The insider told The Telegraph: "The Queen is probably the person he respects and values most in the world," adding that the suggestion that the 35-year-old yelled at her was "totally untrue and completely ridiculous."

Scobie has also claimed that Prince William has not spoken to his younger brother properly since he and Meghan announced their decision to step back as working royals and relocate to the US. In his interview, Scobie said: "The brothers had not spoken since around the time of the Sandringham summit. They hadn't seen each other. That's really going to take some time to heal."

"I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider. And that's partly because of things that take place - and we discuss them in the book," he added.

The rift between the brothers has been in news for several months now. Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who first photographed the royal siblings in 1977, called the feud a "tragedy" and argued that their fall-out "must be over" the Duchess of Sussex.

In an appearance on This Morning Today, the 80-year-old said: "Since they were born I watched them grow up together and they were very close. The tragedy is they are no longer talking to each other and it must be over Meghan, because before that Harry, Catherine and William were doing wonderful things together, Heads Up the mental health charity, they were inspired."