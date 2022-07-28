Prince Harry will reportedly never reconcile with his brother Prince William as long as Meghan Markle is in the picture. According to author Tom Bower, she is to blame for the brothers' alleged rift because she controls the narrative.

The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" said that the Duchess of Sussex "had convinced Harry that William's staff were smearing her." She allegedly blamed them for spreading fake stories about her to the press to create negative publicity.

Bower told OK! magazine, "Whispers about a tiara, that Kate had cried, her own demand for aerosol in St George's chapel and now the staff's outrageous complaints about her behaviour were, she said, invented to undermine her."

In 2021, reports surfaced that the former "Suits" star bullied palace aides out of Kensington Palace. Their former communications secretary Jason Knauff, who also served as Chief Executive Officer to Prince William and Kate Middleton, compiled complaints from aides who allegedly said that Meghan Markle made them cry and publicly humiliated them.

The mum-of-two has since denied the allegations and her lawyer labelled the claims as a "calculated smear campaign" against her. Queen Elizabeth II ultimately privately funded an investigation into the bullying claims. But the findings will never be made public, although they have led to changes to the royal family's H.R. policies and procedures.

The bullying allegations came out just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. There they accused a senior royal of being racist and the duchess said Kate Middleton made her cry.

The interview reportedly only fuelled the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Bower extends his sympathies for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge because he thinks that they have "been outrageously wounded by Meghan's assault and Harry's behaviour."

Despite the ceaseless criticism against them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to do their charity work in the U.S.A. They recently attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York on July 18, where the duke gave a speech about world hunger and climate change to celebrate the International Nelson Mandela Day.