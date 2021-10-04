Prince Harry faces the tough decision of whether to name the senior royal who raised concerns about Archie's skin colour amid reports that his publishers want to make the most of the money they are paying him for his memoir.

Royal fans are already anticipating what the Duke of Sussex will reveal in his memoir, with his family said to be bracing for the worst. Insiders believe that he will likely be forced to name the person who questioned how dark Archie will be prior to his birth, especially since he has already asked for upfront payment.

According to The Sun, the 37-year old has a £15 million advance from Penguin Random House, which now puts him under pressure to identify the family member who made racist remarks about his son. It also forces him to be personally involved with the writing as opposed to original plans of having a ghostwriter do the job. It is said that palace sources are "surprised" with his involvement in the book.

"The publishers are going to want a lot for their money, such as naming this so-called racist," royal expert Penny Junor said and pointed out that Prince Harry will likely also talk about his parents' marriage in his memoir as he has been asking around for details.

"He's researching his mother's life so he's going to be talking about his parents' marriage, the breakup, the affairs. That could be incredibly damaging for his father and Camilla," she told the publication adding, "Charles is going to be king and Camilla his queen. The last thing they or the country needs is another upsurge of anger based on what I believe to be false, false accusations."

Junor's comments came after Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, said Penguin Random House would "want their money's worth in this book deal," which "means they won't want vagueness – they'll want names and specifics." He said Prince Harry will be "pressured to name names" after he and his wife Meghan Markle talked about the alleged racist at Buckingham Palace during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.